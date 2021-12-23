Weather service forecasting a winter storm warning from Thursday through Saturday

Meghan Esplin knocks snow of of a tree limb in her front yard while tree limbs from a tree rests and her fence on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021.

SALT LAKE CITY – The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning residents of a series of Pacific and Bering Sea storms that will most likely bring periods of heavy, low elevation rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to the Western U.S. and Alaska throughout the holiday weekend.

The Salt Lake City office of NWS forecasted a Winter Storm Warning on Wednesday Dec. 22 for the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80 with heavy snow possible – one to two feet and as much as three feet – Thursday through Saturday. The Bear River Valley is forecasted to have a Winter Weather Advisory with heavy snow five to 15 inches possible from noon Thursday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Michael Sanchez of the Utah Division of Water Resources said with the early season storms are giving a glimmer of hope for the new water year, which started Oct. 1.

“November didn’t do much to help our snowpack,” he said. “With 95 percent of Utah’s water supply coming from snowpack, we need above-average snowstorms to help refill reservoirs.”

With the current storm surge there is hope the snow in the area mountains will add much needed snow to help fill the states reservoirs.

Brian Steed, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, said up until now the snow water equivalent – or how much water is in the snow – was lower than any time in the past 30 years.

“This last storm system brought us closer to average,” he said. “We still have a long way to go and need many snowstorms to reach an average, or preferably above-average, snowpack.”

At-a-glance highlights: