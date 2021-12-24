COWBOY POETRY: Christmas Eve with Grandma

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

Each Christmas Eve our grandma’s home was filled with family. We all knew

what the next day was and waited anxiously.

The house smelled like a juniper, her Christmas tree of choice. She would always

hug and kiss us. How I loved to hear her voice.

Grandma hung her Christmas stockings high up on a wire. She said, “The mantle

is too warm. They might just catch on fire.”

So, we snuggled in, just close enough to feel the fire’s heat. And dug our toes

down in her rug. Life couldn’t be more sweet.

We opened presents, feasted and we all sang Silent Night. The Christmas Spirit

filled our Grandma’s house with pure delight.

Grandma told us Santa Claus would soon be on his way. Rudolph and the other

reindeer pulled the toy-filled sleigh.

Then Grandma said, “Do you know why we have a Christmas day? It’s the

birthday of our Savior, who was born so far away.”

She talked about the little child and of his humble birth. Then told us how the

angels sang of love and peace on earth.

I loved to hear my grandma tell the story every year. I know why there’s a

Christmas. She made it very clear.

Those Christmas Eves were years ago. I’ve grandkids of my own. But I’ll cherish

all those memories, no matter how old I’ve grown.

Each year we buy our children Christmas gifts, but of what worth? Maybe we

should ask their grandma, “Teach them of His birth.”

From our family we send wishes for a Christmas of good cheer. Let’s resolve to

make the next twelve months the very best New Year.