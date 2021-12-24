Logan officials announce revised service schedule for Christmas holiday

Written by Charlie Schill
December 24, 2021
Logan officials have announced revised schedules for city offices and other services for the Christmas holiday.

“On Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24), all Logan City offices and the Logan Library will be closed,” according to Logan Public Works spokesperson Emily Morgan Malik. “The Logan Community Recreation Center and the city Landfill will be open until 2 p.m. on Friday.”

Malik also advises that all city facilities – including city offices, the library, the recreation center and the landfill – will be closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25.)

Residential garbage and recycling routes normally that are normally collected on Friday will be serviced as usual.

But Malik reminds residents to please have all cans to the curb by 7 a.m. on Friday as the normal scheduled times for driving routes may not be followed.

There will be no waste collection on Christmas Day.

For additional information about holiday closures and revised waste collection schedules, residents are advised to call 435-716-9000 or visit the city’s website at www.loganutah.org.

