167 skiers pulled off broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort

Deer Valley ski patrol and lift operators work to rescue stranded skiers on the Carpenter Express chairlift after it stopped working on December 24, 2021. Photo shared by Sophie Park on Twitter.

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

Officials said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Friday, KUTV reported. Mountain operations staff got the chairlift moving again and implemented lift evacuation procedures by 3:15 p.m., officials said.

Some skiers tweeted that ski patrol started evacuating people about an hour after the lift initially stopped running.

Deer Valley ski patrol, mountain operations, lift maintenance, lift operations, mountain hosts and ski school responded to the incident and successfully evacuated all of the skiers by 5:20 p.m. Deer Valley officials said.

Video from skiers posted to social media showed staff members using ropes to help lower stranded skiers down to the ground. Deer Valley officials thanked their staff for their efforts and said their work was “heroic.”

The Carpenter Express chairlift is located at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Base. It transports skiers to Snow Park area ski runs and provides access to ski runs connecting to the mid-mountain area at Silver Lake.

Officials said Deer Valley’s lift maintenance team would be onsite through the night to make necessary repairs. They planned to resume operations of the Carpenter Express chairlift Saturday.