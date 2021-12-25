Fundraising for downtown plaza project exceeds goal

City officials have announced that their fundraising campaign for the Center Block Plaza in downtown Logan has exceeded its previously announced $2 million goal.

And then some.

As of Dec. 16, Mayor Holly Daines said gifts and pledges to the fundraising effort totaled $2,150,000.

The most recent contributions included a gift of $100,000 from Apogee Instruments on behalf of founder Bruce Bugbee, his wife Diana West and Apogee’s employee stockholders; a donation of $100,000 from Ellyn “Kookie” Tanner, the widow of Bruce Tanner, the founder of Campbell Scientific; $50,000 from the Measom Family Foundation; and a $150,000 donation from the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of these recent donors,” Daines said, “including the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, who are willing to invest in this revitalization project for our beautiful historic downtown.”

Those recent contributions will not only help to defray the city’s $4.3 million investment of redevelopment funds in the Center Block Plaza but also ensure that the project qualifies for a $250,000 challenge grant pledge from the George S. and Delores Doré Eccles Foundation.

“Apogee Instruments has a policy of corporate tithing and gives a portion of our profits back to the community,” Bugbee explained. “This exciting project, which will provide wonderful amenities for all, caught our attention and we are delighted to provide support.”

Apogee Instruments designs and builds sensors for research scientists around the world. The company also provides highly-trained technicians to support those customers.

“My family and I have been blessed to live in Cache Valley,” Kookie Tanner added. ”We are most grateful to help provide a beautiful gathering place for residents to enjoy skating in the winter and summer concerts.”

Campbell Scientific is a leading designer and manufacturer of measurement and control systems for weather, water, energy and the environment. Its rugged devices are used in extreme locations, including on the summit of Mount Everest and in Antarctica.

“Our foundation is pleased to support its local community,” Sue Measom said. “We are excited to be part of this beautiful downtown renovation. This will be a positive community resource to be enjoyed by individuals and families for years to come.”

Since the Center Block Plaza project was approved in spring of 2021, Logan’s redevelopment agency has invested more than $4.3 million in the plaza project, including about $1.3 million for the demolition of the now-vacant Emporium building and adjacent structures to the north; about $2.1 million for construction of the public plaza; around $400,000 for the portable ice rink; and about $440,000 for construction of an outdoor stage and an administration building.

City officials also requested another redevelopment grant in the amount of nearly $1.6 million for the remodeling of structures adjacent to the proposal plaza to the south at 41 and 45 North Main Street.

Previous contributions to Daines’ fundraising effort have included $1 million from the Jim and Carol Laub Family Foundation and Cache Valley Electric; a $200,000 donation from the Emma Eccles Jones Foundation; a $250,000 challenge grant pledge from the George S. and Delores Doré Eccles Foundation; a $103,000 donation from Peter and Holly Daines; and a $197,000 gift from Cache County.

The mayor explained that city officials have been working on construction drawings of the Center Block Plaza with architects since April of this year.

The demolition contract for the Emporium was awarded to Spindler Construction on Dec. 3. That work is expected to begin in January of 2022 with construction efforts to follow in the spring.