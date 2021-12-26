May 21, 1932 – December 22, 2021 (age 89)



Adna Bruce Thompson 89 of McCammon Idaho passed away peacefully Wednesday December 22, 2021. He was born May 21,1932 in Virginia Idaho the son of Adna and Deana Stoddard Thompson. He was raised and educated in the Marsh Valley area. In 1949 Bruce joined the Air Force and served his country for two years. Then coming home and marrying Phebe Gay Tripp December 25, 1951 to this union were born 5 children. He worked and retired from UPFE. He loved the outdoors fishing, hunting and camping. He went with his four boys camping with the Boy Scouts and loved it. He and Gay raised their family and then divorced. He later met and married Marlean Dopp of McCammon on October 1, and to that union he gained a stepson. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He was survived by his Wife of 39 years 4 children, 3 Sons Ruel (Karen) of Meridian, Rod (Darla) of Inkom and Ryan (Michelle) Salmon 1 Daughter GaeDene (Farrell) Romriell of Chattaroy Washington and a stepson Tom (Jennifer) Walker of Springfield, Oregon. also 1 brother Tracy (Marcia) of Firth and 1 Sister Becci Lou (David) Carmack of Meridian.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Gay, a Son Rick, a daughter in-law, 1 grandchild 1 great grandchild 2 sisters and their

husbands.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 in the Horsley Funeral Home, 570 Meadowview Dr. in Arimo, Id. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to services from 10:00 to 11:00.

Burial will follow at the Cambridge Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.