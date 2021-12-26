April 20, 1936 – December 24, 2021 (age 85)



After a hard fought and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Ann Didericksen a.k.a. Granny, of Brigham City passed away on 12-24-2021 while in hospice care, with loving family by her side, at the age of 85. Ann was born on April 20, 1936 in Brigham City, Utah to father, George Beard and mother, Clara Reeder Bott. She grew up in a large, loving family with five sisters and two brothers, on a farm in Corrine, Utah. Ann graduated from Box Elder High School in 1954. While attending school, she worked as a switch board phone operator for the Brigham City phone company, as well as the Thiokol Corporation.

She served a West Central State LDS mission after high school, in the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Following her mission, she studied English and accounting at Brigham Young University. She also worked as a supervisor switch board phone operator at BYU. Ann took pride in her work and was recognized for her great penmanship and record keeping abilities. Ann suspended her education, short of her degree, to go back home and take care of her ailing mother. She also returned to her job at Thiokol and while at home she met her future husband Monte Didericksen. They married on Feb 06, 1971 in the Idaho Falls Temple and resided in Thatcher, Utah. With the marriage, Ann gained an instant family; Monte had four children from a previous marriage. The children’s mother died when the youngest was just days old. Monte and Ann had six children of their own, but later divorced in 1978.

When Ann was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on October 12, 2021, she remained fearless and optimistic and worried of others rather than herself, even insisting she would like to still be a blood donor. Ann had a type of strength within her that most struggle to find and was truly resilient. Ann remained brave and gracious even throughout her final weeks.

Ann was much more than her struggles. Anyone who knew her, was touched by her kindness, graciousness and devote faith. Her LDS religious heritage guided her principles and inspired others during her life. She spent most her life helping others and she was happiest when others were taken care of, giving selflessly. She volunteered her time to the LDS genealogy and temple work. Ann was truly humble and was always a source of positivity and optimism. She cherished the written word and loved to read. She loved thrift shops, traveling, and doing puzzles. She was blessed with a green thumb and enjoyed tending to flower and vegetable gardens she had throughout her life. She was not afraid of getting her hands dirty, or of learning new skills and was a hardworking, strong, and independent woman. She loved music and had an unbelievable memory of a plethora of songs, from 50’s ditties to church songs.

Ann is survived by five children, four stepchildren, multiple grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Ann is proceeded in death by her parents, two sisters and one infant son.

The family so appreciates those who have donated and will use these funds to honor all of Ann’s final wishes. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice for Utah. For those of you that have already reached out regarding our needs as a family during this painful time, know that we appreciate your love and support and God bless you. “Everything’s fine here, everything’s fine”- Ann B. Didericksen

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Brigham City 12th Ward, 139 E. 300 N. with a viewing starting from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Corinne Cemetery.

Click this link to view additional details about Ann’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/ann-diderickson

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com



Funeral services entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel, 435-723-5236