February 16, 1946 – December 23, 2021 (age 75)

Bruce Anderson, 75, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by family after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born February 16, 1946 to Fred Lavoy Andersen and Dorius Larsen Andersen. He was the second of four children. He was born in Lewiston, Utah and spent most of his youth in Preston, Idaho.

Bruce graduated from Preston High school in 1964. He later went to school and became a master electrician and was a member of the IBEW electrician union. He had a love for the outdoors and after retiring he became a camp host. Red fish lake in Idaho quickly became his favorite place to host and he spent most of his summers as a camp host there.

He loved the Elks Lodge and was an exalted ruler there for many years. Being the kind and caring man he was, he spent many years delivering food for the Elks Lodge at Christmas time to families in need. Later in his life he could often be found serving at the Senior Center in Preston, Idaho.

Bruce is survived in death by his children, Daniel (Britt) Andersen, Chris (Lisa) Andersen, Justin Andersen, Jennifer (Travis) Staten, Chad (Mallory) Andersen, Angela Swenson. Stepdaughters Kayla (Jacob) Johnson, Angela (Mickey) Bacon, Kami (Jerry) Griffin, stepson Travis (Bret) Gregory. 37 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his love, Susan Baldwin, parents Fred Lavoy Andersen, and Dorius Larsen Andersen, his two sons Kevin Andersen, and Curtis Andersen, and Daughter in-law Tami Andersen.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Preston North Stake center, 310 N State Street Preston, Idaho.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be at the Glendale Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com