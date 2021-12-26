Golden Spike Historical Park prepares for annual Steam Fest

PROMONTORY SUMMIT – Golden Spike National Historical Park will hold their 2021 Winter Steam Festival on Tuesday through Thursday on December 28, 29, and 30.

The Festival will included the Central Pacific Locomotive Jupiter pushing steam up in the air when running throughout the day. The colder the air the bigger the steam cloud. Juniper will run along approximately one mile of the world-famous transcontinental railroad grade.

Golden Spike National Park is located 32 miles west of Brigham City on Highway 13 and 83, Promontory Summit, UT.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the bellowing of steam from the restored historic locomotive as they go along the transcontinental track. Hear the power of the train as it moves down the track, see the steam locomotive at work and feel the power of this historic machine.

Additional activities include rides on the hand car, motor car, and a ranger program entitled “It’s Snow Problem: Snow Removal in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.” The Big Fill Hiking Trail, Big Fill Overlook, and East Auto Tour will also be open, weather permitting.

The park souvenir shop will be open to the public. Due to the pandemic masks must be worn in the facility.

“They don’t call it steam fest for nothing,” said Locomotive Engineer Cole Chisam during last year’s festival. “The cold dense air of the Promontory Mountains allows visitors to see clouds of steam as it rolls off the locomotive.”

Park Ranger Lucas Hugie said this is his favorite park event of the year and it happens during a time when families are looking for a fun activity to do.

Updated information on winter hours for the visitor center, park store, and engine house can be found on the park’s website or by contacting the park directly. Activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and mechanical operations.

For the most up to date information, call the visitor center at (435) 471-2209 ext. 429 between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Updates will also be posted on the site’s website, www.nps.gov/gosp/, and Facebook page.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

9:00 am Visitor Center Opens

10:00 am Jupiter Locomotive Arrival

10:30 am Hand Car and Motor Car Rides Available

11:30 am Locomotive Demonstration

1:00 pm Locomotive Demonstration

2:00 pm Ranger Program “It’s Snow Problem: Snow Removal in the Sierra Nevada Mountains”

3:00 pm Locomotive Demonstration

4:00 pm Hand Car and Motor Car Rides Conclude

4:30 pm Jupiter Locomotive Departs

5:00 pm Visitor Center Closes