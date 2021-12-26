International pub show coming to Logan in early January

British and American actors will perform in the pub show 'Choir of Man' at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan on Jan. 8, 2022.

LOGAN – The local performing arts hiatus for the Christmas and New Years holidays will come to an end with an appearance of the touring show “Choir of Man” on Jan. 8.

That unusual performance is slated for the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan, where the stage will be transformed into an English pub where harmonic sing-alongs are the order of the evening.

The “Choir of Man” is a reminder of the vital role that local gathering places like bars, pubs and restaurants play in the lives of communities throughout the world, particularly during the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

The show is an international hit, with separate touring companies performing the “Choir of Man” in Great Britain, Australia and the United States since 2017.

“Choir of Man” is the brainchild of theatrical producers and performers Andrew Kay and Nic Doodson, who have previously collaborated on the popular reviews Noise Boys and Gobsmacked.

“People always say make art about what you know,” Doodson said recently prior to a performance of “Choir of Man” in Cleveland. “Well, I like singing and hanging out in pubs. So we decided to put those things together in a show about normal blokes who go to a pub.

“They sing together, laugh together and cry together because that pub is really home for them.”

The cast of the show’s 2021 U.S. tour is chock full of British veterans of earlier performances of “Choir of Man” in the U.K. They include Denis Grindel, Jordan Oliver, Tom Brandon, Peter Lawrence, Miles Anthony Daily, Lemuel Knights and Ali Higgins. “Choir of Man” also features one lonely American with an operatic voice, Keith Klein.

Youtube clips of the show prove that they can all sing and dance up a storm. The show’s music ranges from Broadway to rhythm & blues, pop, rock and folk music tunes. “Choir of Man” also features storytelling, comedy, foot stomping, world-class tap dancing, poetry and instrumental tunes, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

The show’s set normally includes a bar with a working beer tap. Audience members are usually invited on stage to dance and share a pint with the cast. Given Utah’s arcane liquor laws, that likely won’t happen here. But audience participation will still be part of “Choir of Man.”

Doodson suggests that audience members should imagine the greatest pub entertainment ever, multiply it by 10 and their expectations will still fall short of the fun that “Choir of Man” exudes

“I think this show means an awful lot when people understand what we’re talking about,” Doodson explains. “It’s very important to look after each other.

“So I would hope that the audience would go away having laughed and cried with us and saying ‘Yes, I do want to be part of a community, whether that’s my church, my family or just my neighbors’.”

Great seats are still available for the Jan. 8 performance of the “Choir of Man” from the Cache Valley Center for the Arts at https://www.cachearts.org/buy or by calling 435-752-0026.

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts is an independent non-profit organization that promotes the use of Cache Valley’s publicly owned cultural arts facilities.

Those facilities include the Ellen Eccles Theatre, the Thatcher-Young Mansion and the Bullen Center.