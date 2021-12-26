Joanna Murdock Petersen, age 85, passed away on December 22, 2021, at Maple Springs of North Logan, Utah. Joanna was born on August 2, 1936, in Heber City, Utah, to John Bard and Jennie Lois Simpson Murdock. In Cokeville High School, she was a twirler in the band and participated in the Glee Club, FHA, Pep Club, Speech Club, and worked with Sage Staff.

Joanna married Richard Dimond Petersen on July 22, 1953. They were later sealed on March 4, 1962, in the Logan Utah Temple. Joanna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she served faithfully.

She was dearly loved by her husband, 8 sons, 40 grandchildren, and 64 great-grandchildren. Her joy came from her family, and her work was being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She was an excellent cook and turned leftovers into delicious casseroles, made the creamiest birthday fudge, and baked the best Texas sheet cake ever. She was skilled in counted cross stitch, making and giving many samplers to family and friends. She taught piano for 24 years. An accomplished pianist and organist, she accompanied soloists and groups in Church, school programs, high school plays, and other community events for more than 60 years.

Joanna and Richard loved being together. They watched their sons’ many basketball and football games, served in the Illinois Peoria Mission from 1992-94, and enjoyed traveling with family and having family visit them.

Joanna is survived by her children, Rick (Dori) Petersen, John (Rebecca) Petersen, Michael (Gwen) Petersen, Brent (Megan) Petersen, Mark (Erolyn) Petersen, Kent (Kathy) Petersen, Rob (Mistee) Petersen, and Jeff (Velvet) Petersen. She is also survived by her younger three sisters and brother, Joyce (John, deceased) Compton, Norene (Stan, deceased) Thompson, Judy (Lonnie) Lloyd, and David Murdock.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and parents.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 30, at 12:00 noon in the Cokeville 2nd Ward Chapel, 725 East Main, Cokeville, Wyoming.

A viewing will be held prior to the funeral, from 10:00-11:45 a.m.

Interment will be at the Cokeville Cemetery.

A special thank you to all the caregivers and staff of Maple Springs of North Logan, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.