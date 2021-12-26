John J. Plowman passed away December 21, 2021, at the McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.

John was born on December 9, 1932, in Smithfield, Utah, to Ronald Oliver and LaRue Bankhead Plowman. He graduated from North Cache High School in 1951 and married LaDene Hillyard on October 17, 1951, in the Logan Temple.

John was raised on the Plowman Brothers Dairy Farm where he learned the value of hard, honest labor.

He was the co-founder, CEO and owner of Mill & Mix Company, Inc. in Brigham City which he managed until he retired in 1986.

John was a devoted, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed a lifetime of service in the Church. Most memorable was serving with his wife as ordinance workers for over 10 years in the Ogden and Brigham City temples.

John derived great pleasure in his fruit and vegetable garden that was well known in the community. He also raised figs which was a special challenge in our cool climate. He gave most of what he raised to family, friends, and neighbors.

He is survived by his wife: LaDene; his children: Christine (Craig Macfarlane), John Kurt, Ronald Michael (Beverly); his daughters-in-law: Bambi Plowman Gardner and Carlene Plowman Tubbs; 16 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his two sons: Keith Dee and Rick Wayne; his brother: Dean; his sister: Renee Swanson; his parents; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 8th Ward Chapel, 139 East 300 North in Brigham City, Utah.

The viewing will be held the night before on Friday, January 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah, and prior to the services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the BC 8th Ward Chapel.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Family has requested attendees wear masks.