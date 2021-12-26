March 2, 1940 – December 23, 2021 (age 81)
Jon Lee Monasmith, 81, of Hyrum, Utah, joined his wife Linda on the other side of the veil on 23 December, 2021. His body will be placed next to Linda in the Lewiston Cemetery to await his resurrection.
Jon was born 2 March 1940 to Gerhard Lee and Grace Bair Monasmith in Logan Utah. He graduated from BYU with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He met his sweetheart, Linda, while attending BYU. He was sealed to her for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple on 25 July 1964.
He is survived by his sister, Ann, his children Elaine, Brian, and Machel, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
We wish him well on his new mission, knowing that those who preceded him are welcoming him as we are giving him his farewell.
