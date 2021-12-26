June 23, 1932 – December 22, 2021 (age 89)



Keith N Atkinson 89, of Malad, Idaho passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 22, 2021 at his home in Pleasantview. Keith was born on June 23, 1932 in Samaria, Idaho to Alfred and Rachel Atkinson. He graduated from Malad High School with the class of 1950, where he was involved in boxing. He married LaJuana Thomas and they were blessed with 7 children: Debra, Ron, Rickie, Denise, Brad, Mike and Josh.

Keith was a hard worker and an all-around handy man that could fix everything and anything. He farmed in Pocatello Valley, and worked at OK Tire, Legrand Johnsons, Parson and for Marion Hess. He also worked different construction jobs and drove heavy equipment. He did odd jobs with his beloved backhoe up until a few years ago. He was known for pushing snow throughout the winter for many people and businesses. On December 15, 1982 he married Carolyn Williams in Malad, Idaho and in March 2013 they were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple. On October 1, 1990 Keith became a business owner along with Carolyn when they purchased Jones Oil Company and changed the name to K-C Oil. Keith delivered many gallons of diesel and gas to the farmers in the Malad Valley.

Keith was always willing to help everyone and offer his advice when asked. He had a handshake that could surpass the Hulk’s, if you ever shook his hand then you know what we are talking about. Keith was a big tease and was famous for his homemade root beer. He loved his children but his grandchildren and great grandchildren always held a special place in his heart. He loved to hunt, camp, ride four-wheelers, shoot guns, travel and soak in the Hot Tub. Keith also enjoyed taking the trailer to Yuma and Quartzsite Arizona for a few weeks in the winter.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, his children Debra (Tom) Scott of Sandy, Utah; Ron (Cyndi) Atkinson of Sandy, Utah; Denise (Quin) Deschamps of Pocatello, Idaho; Brad (Carol) Atkinson of Hyde Park, Utah; Mike (Lisa) Atkinson of Malad, Idaho and Josh (Tiffany) Atkinson of Hyde Park, Utah, Step children Doyle (Vickie) Williams, Troy (Elizabeth) Williams, Rex (Shelly) Williams and Violet Ann Briggs. 53 grandchildren, 103 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Shirley Muirbrook, brothers Gerald and Dennis Atkinson, a son Rickie Atkinson, step-daughter Karen Hansen, grandsons Seth and Brandon Scott, granddaughter Kristy Colungo and great-grandchildren Ellie Atkinson and Royce Ward.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday December 30, 2021 at 11:00 at the Malad Stake Center 1250 N 1100 W in Malad.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 29 at the Stake Center from 7-8 pm and on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the funeral.

Burial will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Hands of Hope Hospice, MaRee Carter, Missy Albretsen and an extra special thanks to Brittny Hubbard, who Keith looked forward to seeing every day.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.