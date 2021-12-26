Marjorie Scott Craw Moffitt was born in Tremonton, UT. To Susan Larene Allen and Hyrum Gordon Scott. She spent her childhood there before moving to Salt Lake City so her widowed mother could find work with sufficient pay to raise her three daughters.

Marjorie married Bert Craw on Jan 3rd, 1949. They lived in Logan at 1255 E 9th North where they raised their two children, Susan and Scott. Marjorie worked as a secretary at Hillcrest Elementary and for Dr. Clair Payne. She also owned a yarn shop in Logan. She was a very talented seamstress and knitter. She presented all of her grandchildren with handmade quilts for their weddings.

Marjorie married Jack Moffitt after Bert’s passing and later she married John Gislason. They lived in St. George, UT. John and Marjorie were employment directors for their stake and they also served a mission as member locators. After John passed Marjorie moved back to Cache Valley, living in the Pioneer Valley Lodge in North Logan.

Marjorie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many positions over the years. Her testimony never wavered. She was known for her fun loving nature and outgoing personality. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Marjorie is survived by Susan Alfrey (Roger), Vickie Craw (Scott, decd), 9 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.