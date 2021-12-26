Marjorie Scott Craw Moffitt

Written by Obituaries
December 26, 2021

November 27, 1930 – December 23, 2021 (age 91)

Marjorie Scott Craw Moffitt was born in Tremonton, UT. To Susan Larene Allen and Hyrum Gordon Scott. She spent her childhood there before moving to Salt Lake City so her widowed mother could find work with sufficient pay to raise her three daughters.

Marjorie married Bert Craw on Jan 3rd, 1949. They lived in Logan at 1255 E 9th North where they raised their two children, Susan and Scott. Marjorie worked as a secretary at Hillcrest Elementary and for Dr. Clair Payne. She also owned a yarn shop in Logan. She was a very talented seamstress and knitter. She presented all of her grandchildren with handmade quilts for their weddings.

Marjorie married Jack Moffitt after Bert’s passing and later she married John Gislason. They lived in St. George, UT. John and Marjorie were employment directors for their stake and they also served a mission as member locators. After John passed Marjorie moved back to Cache Valley, living in the Pioneer Valley Lodge in North Logan.

Marjorie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many positions over the years. Her testimony never wavered. She was known for her fun loving nature and outgoing personality. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Marjorie is survived by Susan Alfrey (Roger), Vickie Craw (Scott, decd), 9 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by Bert, Jack, and John. Also by her two infant sons, Mark and Larry, and by her son Scott Craw.

The funeral will be under the direction of Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan Utah on Weds. Dec. 29th at noon with a viewing prior at 10:30 am.

Interment at the Logan City Cemetery.

Funeral services will be live streamed and can be viewed via the following link (password: Marjorie):
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88963603512?pwd=V2lkY3lOSmpRTmJhc25seloyaDVFZz09

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.