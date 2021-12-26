September 20, 1965 – December 17, 2021 (age 56)



Our loving angel, Michelle Renee Wardell Morgan Morrill passed away suddenly Friday, December 17, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah.

Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Todd Morrill; by her stepfather, Jerry Rigby (Dwinn Brown); stepmother, Nancy Dunkley (Doyle Dunkley); her brother, Brandt Rigby (Zachry Tate); her son, Justin Morgan; her daughter, Chelsie Kougioulis (Nickolous Kougioulis); her grandsons, Emron Rahimi and James Koulgoulis. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Chevelle Flores; her stepson, Alan Morrill (Cheltzie); stepson, Steven Morrill; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Michelle is also survived by her good friends, Jeremy and Rachel Davenport; Tamara Agee and many other friends.

Michelle loved to learn about astrology. She loved to help others and never passed up the opportunity to lend a helping hand to someone in need. Michelle loved animals deeply, she had a gift with children and thrived when spending time with her own grandchildren. She celebrated her spiritual beliefs in several diverse ways. She loved crime shows and dramas while sipping her coffee. If there is one thing Michelle really loved, it was singing Loretta Lynn songs into her hairbrush and her mirror. She loved music and dancing. She loved crafts and writing letters.

Michelle will be dearly missed by all who knew her. We love you Michelle and we look forward to seeing you again in the Garden of our Creator. Services for Michelle are to be announced at a later time.

For information on attending a celebration of Michelle’s life, please use the contact information below.

Todd Morrill: 801-573-5159

Cheltzie Morrill 801-347-7970

