Sarah Soderborg Fenton finished her earthly mission on December 23, 2021. Sarah was born December 4, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to George Lloyd Soderborg and Ruth South. She has 4 brothers and 2 sisters. George, Grant, Steven, Jean (Naisbitt), Ann (Fillmore) and David.

Sarah graduated from Olympus High School in 1960. Sarah attended the University of Utah before serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Hamburg Germany Mission.

She attended and graduated from BYU in 1968 with a degree in Elementary Education. She met Joe Fenton at a young single adult activity and they were married August 31, 1967 in the Salt Lake City Temple by Ezra Taft Benson.

Sarah and Joe were blessed with six children, Ruth, David, Andrew, Bethany, Thomas, J. Timothy. They lived in Sandy, UT; Reno, NV; and North Logan, UT. Sarah was a teacher and taught pre-school in Sandy, UT and in Reno, NV. She taught for 27 years at Hunter and Ellis Elementary Schools. She worked with children from many different backgrounds helping them leave her classroom strong in math and reading, as well as feeling loved and appreciated.

Sarah and Joe volunteered for many years at the North Logan Pumpkin Walk transitioning it from the original location of Beutler’s farm to Elk Ridge Park. She enjoyed bringing her students there on school field trips. Sarah enjoyed her wedding business, playing tennis, tole painting, watching old movies, reading, and spending time with friends and family.

Sarah had a willingness to serve others throughout her life. She led Cub Scouts, Young Women, Primary and Relief Society many times. She and her husband served two church missions together. The first was as college Institute teachers in Edmund, OK in 2012. Their second mission was with the USU students, some of whom were thrilled to recognize their former third-grade teacher.

Sarah will be remembered for a legacy of cheerfulness, optimism, kindness and a deep love of the Savior, Jesus Christ. Following the Savior’s example throughout her life, she “went about doing good.” (Acts 10:38)