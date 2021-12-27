4,607 new weekend COVID cases reported Wednesday

A weekend total of 4,607 new coronavirus infections in Utah were reported Monday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH). Included in the weekend report were 1,479 cases Thursday, 1,316 cases Friday, 1,2,21 Saturday and 629 Sunday. UDOH reported 38 prior cases were removed.

The weekend report also includes 16 COVID deaths since Thursday. There are 3,770 Utahns who have died from the virus over the course of the pandemic and 196 of them are in northern Utah.

Once again UDOH updated risk ratio statistics Monday showing in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than vaccinated people, 10.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

There were 33,425 Utahns tested since Thursday which means over 4.2 million people have been tested in Utah and 7.7 million total tests have been administered the last 21 months.

The 244 new COVID cases reported in northern Utah Monday pushed the district’s total case count count to 35,225. There are now 34,303 considered “recovered”. Within the Bear River Health District 1,647 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,158 a day. Total positive cases in Utah during the pandemic now number 628,310.

As of Monday 96,838 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated, which is 64.9 percent of the district’s total population. Nearly 207,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district; 1.89 million Utahns are fully vaccinated statewide.

There are 430 patients currently hospitalized in Utah, 28 fewer than were reported Thursday and 171 of them are in intensive care units, three fewer than was reported Thursday. Exactly 27,305 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.9 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.5 percent.

Included in Idaho’s Monday COVID update are 4,099 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 315,726. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,815 total positive cases in Franklin County, 750 in Bear Lake County and 600 in Oneida County.