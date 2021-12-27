March 15, 1946 – December 22, 2021 (age 75)
Gwendolyn (Gwen) Faye Byington died peacefully December 22, 2021 at her home in Smithfield, Utah. She was born March 15, 1946 in Soda Springs, Idaho. She is the daughter of Donald H. an Maryrose (Ruth) Byington.
Gwen graduated from Box Elder High School, Class of 1964. After graduation, Gwen worked for a short time in San Diego, California as a sail maker. Her love of sewing was further developed making clothing at Brigham Apparel in Brigham City. Later she worked at Thiokol fitting rubber pieces in the exit cones of solid rocket motors.
Gwen met her husband of 49 years, Darrel W Price, in Ogden Utah in 1972. They were later married that year at her family home in Brigham City, Utah on November 22. Gwen, Darrel and baby Karin were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple on November 15, 1980.
Much of Gwen’s early married years were spent helping her husband with his business ventures. She did everything from helping set up mobile homes, doing bookwork and payroll to driving pilot cars for wide loads. Pursuing this adventure took them from Ogden, Utah to Hamilton, Montana to Glendale, Arizona and finally to Smithfield, Utah.
After settling in Smithfield, Gwen was able to pursue her lifelong passion for family history. She spent countless hours typing genealogy records for her family. A favorite activity was attending a family history or Young Living convention. She was thrilled to finally fulfill her dream of taking a trip to England, Scotland and Whales. Many of Gwen’s or Darrel’s ancestors were from one of these countries. Gwen served in the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held callings in the Relief Society, Young Women’s and Primary. She loved helping the boys and girls as a Stake Baptism Coordinator. One of her most cherished callings was preparing and publishing the Ward/Neighborhood phone directory. She would canvas the ward boundary looking for recent move-ins. She was the best welcoming committee ever.
Gwen is survived by her husband Darrel, their children Karin and Laurin, a grandchild Varonika, and her sisters Marie Woodard, Karen (Allen) Olsen and Yvonne Dixon.
She is preceded in death by her brother Donald, a brother Jeri, a sister Stephanie and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Smithfield 25th Ward Chapel, 660 West 200 North in Smithfield.
A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Nelson Funeral Home, 85 South Main Street, Smithfield and prior to the services on Thursday at the church from 10:30 to 11:30 AM.
Burial will be in the Smithfield Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.