Honeyville man arrested for allegedly bursting into home and assaulting woman

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Honeyville man has been arrested for allegedly forcing himself into a North Logan home and assaulting a woman Sunday night. Benito E. Cardona was booked into the Cache County Jail early Monday morning.

Cardona was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony; assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child, both class B misdemeanors.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jeris Kendall explained how North Park Police officers responded to the incident after the alleged victim called 911. The woman claimed Cardona, an acquaintance, had burst into her home, pushed her to the ground and then left.

According to the police report, officers indicated that the alleged victim had minor injuries. The assault took place in front of the woman’s child.

Judge Spencer Walsh set a $5,000 bail for Cardona, and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim if released.

Cardona claimed he had been living at the alleged victim’s home for a week prior to the incident. He was ordered to appear again in court Jan. 3, and could face up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com