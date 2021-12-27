James “Jim” Philip Pugsley, devoted husband, servant of God and lifelong scholar. Surrounded by the ones he loved; he was called back to his heavenly home on Christmas Day 2021. Born in Logan, Utah on May 2, 1939, to Elinore Daisy Mandry and Philip Alonzo Pugsley. Jim was a proud graduate of Bear River High School, where he returned to educate and share his passion for math and statistics.

Jim began his career for Thiokol in 1958, he excelled and was dedicated to share his knowledge to all until he retired December 31, 1998. Even after retirement he strived to educate others whether it be in math or with the word of God.

November 18, 1960, Janie Hill made him the happiest man on earth, and to celebrate they honeymooned at the happiest place on earth, Disneyland. June 19, 1973, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah temple with their children, Brian Philip Pugsley, Christy Pugsley, James Kevin Pugsley and Baby Boy.

Jim held many awards and accomplishments. He was converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints December 13, 1952, and served many callings such as Bishop of the Tremonton 9th ward. Every opportunity he got; he shared his testimony. Volunteering many hours to those in high school and college to obtain their degree, he knew knowledge would be with us in this life and the next. He strived every day to work with his hands by building flawless jewelry, woodwork and glass art. He greeted everyone with his warm golden smile and genuine handshake. He loved and devoted everything he had to his sweetheart Janie. To live is to love like Jim did.

Jim is survived by his beautiful wife Janie, 2 children Brian (Christy) and Christy (Tom). Sister Daisy Louise. 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Elinore and Philip. Oldest sister Sheryl.

Family and friends are invited to the services beginning with the viewing Wednesday December 29 at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home in Tremonton 5-7pm.

Funeral services will be held Thursday December 30 at 10:30am at the Tremonton South Stake Center with a viewing before from 9-10am.

The funeral service will be live streamed and can be found below.

Burial will be at the Riverview cemetery in Tremonton.

Special thank you to Tremonton Fire Department, Bear River Valley Hospital and McKay Dee Hospital for allowing our family a few more days to witness miracles and visit with our Jim. Thanks to Tremonton 9th ward for their compassionate services. The thank yous are endless.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jim’s name to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or the Huntsman Cancer Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.