September 9, 1949 – December 21, 2021 (age 72)
Joy Lee Munk Abbey, 72, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021. Joy was born on September 9, 1949, in Logan, Utah to Dale and Evelyn Munk. Thanks to her amazing parents, Joy had a wonderful childhood growing up with her sisters Kathleen and Rhonda. In her youth, as her family relocated for her father’s work, she lived in Jerome, Idaho; Arlington, Virginia; and Eugene, Oregon where she graduated from South Eugene High School in 1968. After a few years of college, Joy moved to El Sobrante, California to live with her parents and it was there that she met her eternal companion, Howard. They were married on June 8th, 1974, and sealed in the Oakland Temple on November 21st, 1975.
Howard and Joy eventually settled in Silverdale, Washington to raise their family. While Howard worked at the Navy Shipyard, Joy took a job with the Kitsap School District working with special-ed students. Joy loved her work and helped many students get their high school diplomas. All her students loved Mrs. Abbey because she could always see the best in them.
Howard and Joy loved to travel together. They took their kids and grandkids on vacations across the county every chance they got. Time with Mom and Grandma in Washington DC, Disneyland, California Redwoods, British Columbia, and the Oregon Coast, to name a few, will forever be happy memories for her family.
Joy was never more at home than when she was in the kitchen. She loved to cook and bake, and she showed her love for others by making meals for her family and friends. As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Joy had a big heart and a love for everyone she met. She loved serving and giving to others, and was always the one to show up on someone’s doorstep with a meal, cookies or just a hug for those in need.
Joy was the perfect embodiment of her name. Her upbeat and bubbly personality allowed her to make friends with all who knew her. Joy maintained long lasting relationships with friends all over the country, which is a testament to the impact that Joy’s friendship had on so many.
The most important thing in Joy’s life was her family, especially her grand kids. She loved to spoil them and was happiest when surrounded by her grand kids and great grandchild. She was a proud Grandma and would tell everyone how amazing her grand kids were every chance she got. She leaves a tremendous legacy of grand kids that will miss Grandma Abbey.
Joy is survived by her spouse, Howard Abbey, three children, Melody (Bryce) Godfrey, Selah, Washington; Jared (Heather) Abbey, Pleasantview, Utah; Melissa (Nixon) Geras, Nibley, Utah; 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, and two sisters, Rhonda Pikelney, Thailand, and Kathleen Westhora, Beaverton, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by, her beloved parents, and one grandchild.
Funeral services will be at held Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 W 4200 N, Hyde Park, UT 84318.
A viewing will be held at 10am followed by her funeral service.
Burial will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.