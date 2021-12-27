Logan man arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography

LOGAN — A 33-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly using social media to share child pornography. Thay B. Paw was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday.

Paw was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest report, Logan City Police officers received a cybertip from Facebook earlier this year. The social media company claimed to have detected a user account sharing child pornography with other users. The video file was of an Asian female child approximately 5 to 8-years-old.

The Facebook account and IP address were later tracked to Paw’s Logan home.

Police located Paw at his place of employment Thursday. He was taken into custody and questioned at the Logan City Police Department.

The arrest report stated that after being advised of his Miranda Rights, Paw admitted to using the Facebook account to view and share pornography. When asked specifically about the video containing the child, he stated that he couldn’t remember it.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Paw’s phone, on it were images and videos of pornography but no further child pornography was located.

During Monday’s arraignment, Cache County Deputy Attorney Jeris Kendall asked the court to refuse bail for Paw. He said the suspect posed a danger to the community and was already on probation for a domestic violence conviction, at the time of last week’s arrest.

Judge Spencer Walsh set bail at $50,000 and ordered Paw to have no access to the internet if released from jail.

Paw did not speak, besides giving the court his personal information. He was ordered to appear again in court Jan. 3 and could face up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

