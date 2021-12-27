May 7, 1955 – December 23, 2021 (age 66)
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Patricia (Patty) Larsen returned peacefully to the arms of her Heavenly Father on the morning of December 23, 2021. Born on May 7, 1955 to John Trimbley Ketcham Jr. and Kathleen Patricia O’Kane in Huntington Park, Los Angeles, she grew up loving the sunshine and warmth of the California coast. She attended El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, where she participated in Drill Team. On August 4, 1973 Patty became a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and soon married Richard Keith Gleason on November 6, 1976 in the Los Angeles temple. Together they had two boys, before leaving California and moving to Wellsville, UT to then have two girls. Patty started her life as a single mother with four very young kids in 1983 when she moved in with her sweet mother “Kit”. She was married to her ex-husband, Jeffery Al Larsen on March 4, 1988 and together they had two daughters.
If you know anything about Patty, you know there were a few things she loved fiercely-the beach, the color yellow, flowers, decorating for holidays, accessorizing to match her outfit, her dog and best friend Lily, her Utah State Aggies, and last but not least her six children. She was also passionate about hating the snow, music (she actually took us to our first Backstreet Boys concert!), cooking, the Church, and her grandbabies! We’ll miss her infectious laugh, her faultless loyalty and her passion for family.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, John and Kathleen Ketcham, her half brother Jack, and two grandbabies.
She is survived by her children, Brian (Tania) Gleason, Scott (Trina) Gleason, Jennifer Hollingsworth, Heather (Jared) Abbey, Erin (Amy) Firth, Mackenzie (Brandon) Swenson, 23 grandkids and her dog Lily.
A short viewing and service will be held on Thursday, December 30. 2021.
For more information, visit https://www.cvmortuary.com/
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.