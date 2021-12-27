Paulo Perez Cruz was born June 29, 1950 to Roberto Cruz and Juanita Perez. Paulo liked to work with horses and cows as a cowboy.

He is survived by his siblings, Lassaro Cruz, Roberto Cruz Jr, Maria Hernandez, and Francis Cruz.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Dominga, Geronimo, Juan, Angelita, Bernardo, Alejandra, Benito, and Guadalupe.

Services will be held Thursday December 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Santa Ana Church (760 W 600 N, Tremonton, UT).

A viewing will be held on Wednesday December 29, 2021 at Rudd Funeral Home (1234 S Main Garland, UT) from 5-6 PM with the Rosary to follow at 6 PM.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.