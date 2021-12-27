September 12, 1928 – December 26, 2021 (age 93)

Theone Chapman Bodrero, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, was reunited with her beloved husband and her Father in Heaven on December 26th, 2021, at the age of 93, surrounded by her six children. Theone was born on September 12th, 1928, in Logan, Utah, the 6th child and 5th girl of James Erastus and Eva Elison Chapman. On the day of her birth, her older brother Bill was asked by a neighbor “What did you get, Bill?” to which he replied, “another damn girl!”

Theone’s father had various jobs growing up, which led to an interesting, active childhood for her. Her father worked for a carnival, and she and a friend would ride to the top on the Ferris wheel and hang out for hours playing with paper dolls. He also ran a motel. As a result, she could make a bed with perfectly square corners and met some fascinating people. Theone attended school in Logan, first at Adams Elementary, then later at Logan Jr. High and High School.

When Theone was 15, she was roller skating at the Logan Roller Rink; she met the man that would later become her husband, Darrell Bodrero. One of Darrell’s friends came over and told Theone if she didn’t stop looking over at Darrell, he would start dating her. When Darrell asked her what his friend had said, she told him, and he replied, “well, I guess that I will start dating you.” They were married on June 26th, 1945, in Preston, Idaho, and sealed for time and all eternity on their first anniversary in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Their first two years of married life were spent in Ogden, Utah, after which they returned home to Cache Valley, spending a few years in Logan before settling in Providence in 1953 and living out the rest of their lives there.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was very important to Mom, and she served in many different callings throughout her life. She and Darrell served in the Jackson, Mississippi mission from 1994-1995.

Mom loved her family more than anything, and wanted nothing more than for them to be happy and love each other. The last entry in her journal reads, “I want you to know that the Lord does hear and answer prayers, because I pray for you all of the time; just remember how much I love you. Your Dad and I always loved each other, and if we didn’t do anything else, we taught you to love each other and to love your families. Do all you can while you are together so that you will have lots of beautiful memories, this is the love that your Mother has for all of you. Take care dears.”

All of us will forever cherish the beautiful memories our loving mother and grandmother created for each of us. “Loved you now, love you still, always have and always will.”

Theone is survived by her children, Linda Janes (Dean) of Providence, Eva Kay Beck (Marvin) of Ovid, Idaho, NaDean Ballard (Gary) of Nibley, Douglas (Viola) of St. George, Richard (Sharon) of Nibley, and Dorie Nettles (Robert) of Millville, 22 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and 14 great great-grandchildren with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Darrell and her grandson, Kevin Janes.

The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the staff at Terrace Grove for the care they gave mom over the last few months and especially over the last few days. We will never be able to put into words our gratitude for Karmon Reese.

