Tyler Kennith Earley

Tyler returned home to his loving Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born on November 7, 1990, to Ronald Earley and April Dawn Westmoreland in Brigham City, UT. He attended Box Elder High School and graduated from Dell Young Alternative School.

He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Tyler was the star of his social media and an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He loved fishing, camping, and going to the gym. He was a big fan of BYU football.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Ronald Earley; Uncle Donald Earley; Aunt Wendy Westmoreland; Grandma Roberta Westmoreland; and nephew Jeremy Westmoreland.

Tyler is survived by his Mother: April Malloch; Sisters: Brittnie Earley and Hailey Westmoreland; Jeremy Westmoreland; Aunt Brenda Maldonado; and Grandfather Paul Earley; Nephew Steven Lee Brunell, Jr. Also survived by his grandmother, Judy A. McDonald, and cousin, Angel Westmoreland, and multiple other family members, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Brittnie Earley for her great care of Tyler.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:40 p.m. also at the Mortuary.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.