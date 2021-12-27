USU to begin teaching Master Gardener Program in January

JayDee Gunnell the county extension director and horticulture professor at Utah State University sets out seed packets to to show how to plant vegetables for last years program.

LOGAN – Utah State University Extension is preparing for another Master Gardner Training Program starting Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. until May 4, 2022. Participants will learn basic gardening skills, brush up on rusty skills or learn something totally new. The popular program lasts 13 weeks.

Last year, the class was taught using technology due to the pandemic. This year the instructor will teach the course in a more traditional setting.

JayDee Gunnell, a USU horticulture specialist and Extension professor, will teach most of the classes, but other instructors and specialists will also be involved for their expertise.

“This year we will be doing it in person most of the classes will be at the Cache County Event Center,” said Dana Iasbarrone a staff administrator at USU Extension. “The first part of the course is class work and then students are required to give 40 hours of volunteer service in the community.”

He usually fills the class every year.

She said the class is filling quickly, they are already about half full. Participants will receive a manual upon registration which will be used for the course.

The course will include information about basic botany, soils, plant pathology, plant propagation as well as tree fruit small fruit landscape design.

The workshops will build on the information and instruction received during the in-class portion of the Master Gardener training and will be held from May thru October.

Interested students can register via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/216389054487 .

The cost for the Cache County Master Gardener Training Program is $160 until January 15, then the cost goes up to $200.