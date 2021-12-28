Cove man arrested for allegedly attempting to strangle woman

LOGAN — A 30-year-old Cove man has been arrested for allegedly trying to strangle a woman during a domestic dispute over the weekend. Richard E. Petersen was booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday morning.

Petersen was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; along with three class B misdemeanors for domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jeris Kendall said Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the fight. The alleged victim claimed Petersen had placed his forearm against her neck during the struggle. The dispute had occurred in front of the couple’s three children.

Kendall asked the court to hold Petersen in jail. He said the suspect posed a “substantial threat to the alleged victim.”

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell disagreed with Kendall. He said his client understood the seriousness of the allegations, had no criminal history and would abide by any pretrial release conditions to stay away from the alleged victim.

Judge Spencer Walsh set Petersen’s bail at $5,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the woman.

Petersen is scheduled to appear again in Jan. 5. He could face up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

