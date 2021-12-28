November 22, 1958 – December 27, 2021 (age 63)

David Farnes Hobbs 63, returned to his heavenly home December 27,2021 in Murray Utah ICU surrounded by his family.

He was born to his parents Leonard and Opal Hobbs on November 22, 1958 in Preston Idaho.

David had a passion for camping, hiking, and anything outdoors. He loved being a dad and a papa to his children and grandchildren and was always up for an adventure.

He is survived by his wife Jennie and his children and step children, David Shane Hobbs, Summer (Justin) Bingham, Nickole Bahadori, Whitney (Jerry) Hunting, and Riker Hobbs.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his son Jed, and his brother Roland and brother-in-law Brian Bingham.

The family is very thankful for the care and support given by the all the wonderful healthcare providers, and all of the family and friends who have helped and supported us through this extremely difficult time.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston Idaho.

A viewing will be held that morning 9:30 to 10:30 am.

The interment will be at the Whitney Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.