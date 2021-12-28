August 9, 1932 – December 27, 2021 (age 89)
Derral Lewis Siggard, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home in Hyde Park, Utah. He was born in Brigham City, Utah August 9, 1932, to Lewis and Ellen Stephenson Siggard. He was raised on a fruit farm in Brigham where he learned to work hard and loved horses and the land. He graduated from Box Elder High School where he was active in music, FFA, and student government. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the East German Mission from 1953-56. He received Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Utah State Agricultural College and finished doctoral studies at the University of Oregon. During high school and college he played in school bands and dance bands and sang in choirs & operas.
Derral fell in love and married his musical accompanist, Janis Haderlie, on July 3, 1958, in the Logan Utah Temple. He and Janis have had 63 wonderful years together. The joy of their lives has been raising and spending time with their 5 children and their families.
Derral was a band director at Carbon High School and College of Eastern Utah in Price, Utah, where he led award winning marching and concert bands. Derral had a gift for teaching students and helping them succeed. Memorable performances include marching in the 1966 Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA, the International Lions convention in Chicago, Illinois, plus regional events such as the Cheyenne Stampede, the Calgary Stampede, and many Days of 47 parades. During the summers of 1973-74, Derral toured Europe with the United States Honor Band and Choir, serving as the Instrumental Coordinator. He served many years as an officer of the Utah Music Educator’s Association.
Derral loved horses, and was a member of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Posse for many years. He loved pack trips to the Uintah Mountains with his friends and his kids. Many fun times were spent fishing, riding, farming, herding and branding cattle, or hauling hay. These trips often included a stop at the local drive-in for an ice cream, a soda, or a root beer float.
After retirement, Derral and Janis moved to Cache Valley, where they were involved in the men’s Imperial Glee Club and the Cache Community Band and Dance Band.
Derral was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in many capacities. He was a member of the National Guard for 6 years in Idaho and Utah, including playing in the 23rd Army Band.
Derral is survived by his wife, Janis (Haderlie) of Hyde Park, 5 children- Annette (Mike) Houston- Kaysville, Michael (Sally)-Midway, Roger (Erin)-Providence, Mary Ann (Brian) Tingey- Stuttgart, Germany, Debbie (Dan) Caldwell -Hyde Park, 22 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers- Keith, Paul, and Joe (Jennie) Siggard and 3 sisters- Connie Davis, Catherine (Arlen) Grimshaw, and Nina (Mike) Sharp.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister, Wilma (Frank) Petty.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 3 at 11 am, at the Hyde Park 9th ward.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2 from 6-7:30 pm at Nelson Funeral Home at 165 East 400 North in Logan, and on Monday morning at 9:30-10:30 am at the Hyde Park 9th ward, 65 East Center Street, HYDE PARK, Utah 84318.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.