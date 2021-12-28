Local venues set to greet 2022 with varied entertainment

The members of the 'Antics Comedy Improv' group will perform on a weekly basis at the Dansante Theatre in downtown Logan on Fridays throughout January of 2022.

LOGAN – Local performing arts venues are planning to greet the New Year by offering a wide range of entertainment for every taste.

The Why Sound studio on Federal Avenue will host Sunfish, an up-and-coming band based in Salt Lake City, at 7 p.m. on New Years Day.

Erin Moore, the music critic for Salt Lake City Weekly, recently praised the band for defying typical descriptions by doing “whatever they want.”

“Luckily for Sunfish,” the critic added, “somehow, it works.”

Sunfish consists of vocalist Carter Sears, keyboard player Luke Arnold, drummer Damon Morreale, Tanner Lokey on bass guitar and Nathan Shen on rhythm guitar.

Starting on Friday, Jan. 7 and continuing Fridays during the month, the Antics Comedy Improv troupe will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Dansante Theatre at 59 South 100 West in Logan.

The Antics are a professional improv company that has been performing in Cache Valley for more than a decade. Their brand of comedy is decidedly family friendly and influenced by suggestions from audience members.

The members of the Antics cast are Karl Calderwood, Andrew Davis, Alec Finley, McKenna Finley, Brittany Florschutz, Brynn Francis, Amber Larsen, Trevor Larsen, Treyson Lyon, Stefani McClanahan and Paul Roylance.

The U.S. touring company of the international hit Choir of Man will appear on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Main Street in downtown Logan.

With the theater’s stage transformed to resemble an English pub, the show’s music will range from Broadway to rhythm & blues, pop, rock and folk music tunes. Choir of Man also features storytelling, comedy, foot stomping, world-class tap dancing, poetry and instrumental tunes, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

The cast of the Choir of Man tour in the United States is chock full of British veterans of earlier performances in the U.K. They include Denis Grindel, Jordan Oliver, Tom Brandon, Peter Lawrence, Miles Anthony Daily, Lemuel Knights and Ali Higgins. Choir of Man also features one lonely American with an operatic voice, Keith Klein.

Later in the month, the Eccles Theatre will offer a double-header on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The Chicago-based, Grammy-nominated band Plain White T’s will headline that show, with back-by popular demand special guests BROTHER.

The Plain White T’s have been performing more than 25 years, amassing an enduring, engaging and enigmatic catalog of music.

The band members include vocalist Tom Higgenson, Tim Lopez on lead guitar, Mike Retondo on base guitar and drummer De’Mar Hamilton.

BROTHER has been called a celtic tribal celebration, fusing indie-rock guitar melodies with the deep pulse of the didgeridoo and the soaring wail of bagpipes.

Early 2022 will close out with a concert by Royal Bliss at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Cache Venue on Main Street in Logan.

Royal Bliss was formed in Salt Lake City in 1997. After a decade of performing for sold-out crowds throughout the West, the rock band signed with Capitol Records and recorded several studio albums for that label.

The current members of Royal Bliss are vocalist Neal Middleton, Taylor Richards on guitar, drummer Jake Smith, Brian Hannesy on bass guitar and Sean Hannesy on guitar.