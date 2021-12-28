Paradise man arrested again for sexting with teen girls

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Paradise man, who was previously convicted of enticing teenagers to have sex with him, has been arrested again for allegedly sexting with several young girls. Dayton J. Chavez was booked into the Cache County Jail Dec. 3, on suspicion of violating his probation.

Chavez was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with one count of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jeris Kendall said Chavez had allegedly been contacting a 15-year-old and two other teen girls on Snapchat. During the exchanged messages, he tried to trade naked photos with one of the girls.

Kendall explained that the alleged crimes occurred while Chavez has been on probation for a similar crime.

In 2018, the defendant was convicted of trying to coerce a teenage boy and girl to have sex with him. He was later sentenced to 120-days in jail and five-years of probation.

Chavez spoke only briefly, giving the court his name and date of birth. He did not comment on the charges that could send him to prison for up to five years, if convicted.

Judge Spencer Walsh said that because it appeared Chavez had violated the terms of his probation, he would not allow him any bail. He also ordered the suspect to appear again in court Jan. 3.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com