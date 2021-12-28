So what exactly is a snow squall?

SALT LAKE CITY — Earlier this week a couple of intense snow squalls hit northern Utah including one that hit during the afternoon commute on Monday.

The National Weather Service describes a Snow Squall as an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds. They may be characterized by one main squall or multiple squalls.

Alerts went out late Monday afternoon to residents along the Wasatch Front.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, meteorologist Michael Wessler with Salt Lake office of the National Weather Service described what went into the decision to issue the rare warning.

“The big thing for us is watching all of the factors come together, we see a well-defined cold front moving through on our radar and satellite. We see things kind of picking up steam as they move into populated areas of Utah along I-15 and obviously the Cache Valley as well. So what we’re looking for is kind of the perfect storm of rapidly decreased visibilities, you go from these long sight-lines, ten miles or more to quarter mile or less. We look for roadways already below freezing where snow is going to rapidly accumulate as soon as it starts falling,” he explained.

And, of course, the gusty winds that come along with it. He said a storm like this might come through in the middle of the night and no warning is issued because of its minimal impact on travelers at that hour. But these types of warnings are serious and also rare in our area.

“The terrain is really to blame for that. We have these big well-defined cold fronts that move down from northwestern Utah and southern Idaho, and they stay really well defined and kind of put together. And then they move into our terrain and the terrain helps break up these really well-defined strong features. So, it’s impressive when everything comes together in the meteorology that these can sustain all the way in and through the Wasatch Front.”

He was asked how the National Weather Service is able to keep up with weather ever-changing as events that traditionally don’t happen here start becoming more common.

“We evolve with the threats and fortunately technology is also part of the tool box there, we have better radars, better satellites and just better knowledge, better understanding of the meteorology and the science. And obviously our ever-evolving models help us hone in on getting lead time and getting more advanced messaging out there with some accuracy.”

Wessler said a challenge can be in the summer with severe thunderstorms that drop large hail. The lead time in getting a warning out can be much shorter than with winter storms.