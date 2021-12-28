Utah’s COVID deaths approaching 4,000

Since Monday four more Utahns died of COVID-19. Among Utah’s 3,774 total coronavirus deaths during the pandemic, 196 of them are from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 1,816 new positive cases of coronavirus, 79 of those in northern Utah.

The Tuesday COVID report also indicates 438 Utahns are hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday which is eight more than Monday’s report. Also, 171 of those patients are in intensive care, the same as reported Monday. Since the start of the pandemic total COVID hospitalizations now number 27,371.

Utah has recorded 630,126 positive corona virus cases. The total northern Utah case count has reached 35,304 and 34,364 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,648 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

UDOH reported that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.89 million which is almost 58 percent of the state’s total population. About 4.5 million doses have been administered and that includes 9,983 doses Monday.

There are now 97,020 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated which is 65 percent of the population in the Bear River Health District. Over 207,000 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

There were 7,533 Utahns tested since Monday which means over 4.2 million people have been tested and nearly 7.7 million total tests have been administered the last 21 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is now 1,300 a day.

The updated seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.3 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.7 percent.

Idaho’s Tuesday COVID update indicates 4,133 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 316,716 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,824 total positives in Franklin County, 753 in Bear Lake County and 601 in Oneida County.