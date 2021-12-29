Elise Manning of West Valley, Utah left this world Monday, December 27, 2021 at the age of 48 due to a stroke. How does one sum up the life of another? One word doesn’t seem sufficient, and all words would not really be efficient. If there is one word to describe our beloved daughter and sister Elise Manning it is “love”.

From an early age, Elise shared her love with everyone around her. As her screaming, “Run, Bambi, run!” during a deer hunt demonstrates. It shows that her great love was not just for God’s children but for all living things. It is no surprise Elise chose nursing and care giving as a profession. She worked as a nursing home and home care CNA. Though some would say dark times fell upon her, she never truly lost that great love, and she will always be remembered by others for her love. Even in the end, she gave of herself and of her love for others. She was a donor and insisted that if anything ever happened to her that others would benefit from her misfortune. Though the loss of a loved one is sad it is also a time to remember the greatness that was their life, and it is with “Love” that Elise is remembered.

Elise is survived by 3 Children, Haydon Crook of Tremonton and Riley and David Grant of Vernal. Also by her Father and Mother Fred and Linda Manning, of Bothwell/Tremonton, by her, 5 siblings and many others who loved her.

A memorial service for friends and family to celebrate her life will be held at the Bothwell LDS chapel, 10350 W 11600 N, Tremonton, UT 84337 at 1 pm on January 1st.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.