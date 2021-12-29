Family hospitalized after rollover accident in Box Elder County

Written by Will Feelright
December 29, 2021
Vehicle rollover east of Riverside along I-15, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Tremonton Fire Department)

BOX ELDER COUNTY — Emergency crews were called to a rollover accident Wednesday morning east of Riverside. The crash occurred along northbound I-15, on the 385 off ramp.

Vehicle rollover east of Riverside along I-15, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Tremonton Fire Department)

The Garland Fire Department reported the family was travelling in a black GMC Suburban, towing a moving trailer. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled onto the passenger side.

Initial reports indicated four children and two adults were injured and partially trapped inside the SUV. The family was able to exit the vehicle with the help from law enforcement and a passerby.

Tremonton Ambulance transported all six individuals to Bear River Valley Hospital for further evaluation. All of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

The off ramp was closed temporarily while crews cleared the crash.

Lite snow appeared to be falling at the time the crash occurred. The Garland Fire Department reminded motorists to drive with caution as more snow is expected in the forecast.

