Making meaningful New Year’s Resolutions

New Year's resolutions hang on refrigerator door with goals for 2022.

BOX ELDER COUNTY – April Litchfield, a Utah State University Extension assistant professor who teaches Nutrition, Dietetics, Wellness and Food Safety in Box Elder County, is offering help to people who are trying to be better at New Year’s Resolutions and goals. Looking back over another COVID year there may be changes we want to make to be healthier, wealthier, or wiser.

“With 2021 coming to an end, you might be thinking about how to make personal improvements in the coming year,” Litchfield said. “Efforts to change are good but can also bring frustration.”

She said only 55 percent of individuals who make resolutions will keep them, so don’t feel discouraged if you don’t succeed at first. You may feel more successful if you break larger goals down into bite-sized pieces.

“Many of us will set goals like ‘eat more vegetables’ or ‘get more exercise,'” she said. “These goals are great for our overall health but may seem daunting at first.”

She recommends the following tips to help you on your 2022 health journey:

Break your goal into smaller segments. For example: I will eat one fruit or vegetable with every meal or snack.

Approach nutrition goals from an inclusion, rather than avoidance, approach. Instead of focusing on cutting out sugar, try adding in more steps, or fiber.

Be flexible and patient with yourself. Dr. Dave Schramm, USU Extension family life specialist, offers great advice on how to quit stressing about your biggest weakness.

“Whatever you choose to do in the new year, we hope it will be positive and will help you become an even better version of your best self,” Litchfield encouraged.