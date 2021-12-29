Man killed after auto-pedestrian accident in North Logan

LOGAN — A man died Tuesday night after being hit by a car in North Logan. The auto-pedestrian accident occurred near 2600 N. Main at 6:42 p.m.

According to emergency radio traffic, Logan City police dispatch received a call regarding a man that had been hit by a white GMC pickup truck. The adult male had reportedly walked into the northbound lane of travel, at which time he was struck.

The victim was unconscious and not breathing. Several people immediately attempted CPR and lifesaving efforts.

Witnesses told law enforcement on scene, the man had not crossed the street using a crosswalk and may have been attempting to harm himself.

Paramedics arrived and continued lifesaving efforts. They transported the man to Cache Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police reported that the driver of the white GMC truck involved in the accident remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The identity of the deceased male has not been released, pending notification of immediate family.

