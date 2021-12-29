Reported shooting accident sends man to the hospital

PARADISE — A 70-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after law enforcement said he was accidentally shot at a private hunting club in Paradise. The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. at Sportsman’s Paradise at Whites Ranch, near 750 W. 8700 South.

According to emergency radio traffic, the reported victim was hit with bird shot from a Winchester shotgun. The pellets struck the 70-year-old in the right shoulder and arm, head and chest.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the man was with a group, hunting pheasants. A 12-year-old boy was following a bird that had taken off, when he fired and struck the hunter.

Cache County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were called to reserve to treat the injured 70-year-old. They reported the man was conscious, alert and breathing.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Logan Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released, pending notification of family.

Bartschi said multiple witnesses were interviewed by deputies. The other hunters all reported that the the shooting was accidental. Despite initial evidence, law enforcement is conducting a full investigation.

Sportsman’s Paradise at Whites Ranch is the same club where a hunting guide was accidentally shot in a similar type incident in 2014. The guide was partially blinded in one eye. He later filed a civil rights lawsuit against the group of Boy Scouts that he was guiding. That lawsuit is still being litigated.

