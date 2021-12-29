Utah’s new Wednesday COVID case count is off the charts

New visualization of the Covid-19 virus by Fusion Medical Animation.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Wednesday reported a very high number of new positive coronavirus cases since Tuesday: 3,303. It is the largest one-day report since 3,842 cases, Jan. 7, 2021.

Quoting a UDOH statement, “This large number is likely the result of a combination of the Omicron variant and holiday events. These cases affect ALL Utah residents. We need the help of all Utahns to minimize the disruptions of this virus in our communities. If you feel sick, stay home and get tested. If you attend a large indoor gathering, we recommend wearing a mask to protect you and those around you.

“If you have delayed getting your booster or your first vaccine dose, now is the time to get that shot.”

Included in the Wednesday report are 167 new cases in northern Utah. Since the pandemic started, there have been a total of 633,429 positive cases in Utah.

Since Tuesday seven more Utahns died of COVID-19. From the start of the pandemic the lives of 3,781 Utahns have been lost to the virus. That includes 195 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties.

Hospitalizations reported Wednesday amount to 442 Utahns, four more than on Tuesday, while 178 of those are in intensive care, seven more than Tuesday. Since the pandemic began 27,446 Utahns have been hospitalized.

The total northern Utah case count has reached 35,471; 34,454 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,661 in the district have been hospitalized.

With 12,077 people vaccinated since Tuesday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at almost 1.9 million, which is 58 percent of the state’s population. About 4.5 million doses have been administered.

There are now 97,167 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated — 65.1 percent of the population in Utah’s three northern counties.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,571 a day. The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is up to 8.2 percent.

Idaho’s Wednesday COVID update indicates 4,153 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 317,735 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,831 total positives in Franklin County, 755 in Bear Lake County and 601 in Oneida County.