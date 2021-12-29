Where to spend surplus federal funds will continue to be discussed in next year’s Utah legislature

STATE OF UTAH — On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, House district 4 representative Dan Johnson, from Cache Valley, joined program host Jason Williams in looking back on 2021.

During the past legislative session, Johnson worked hard during the session and afterwards to secure help for some very important non-profits, including CAPSA. He agreed it was a busy year for the Utah Legislature.

“It almost takes your breath away, because of the magnitude and the impact of different things on people. Of course, one of them is the inflow of federal funds and then trying to make sure that all of that money gets put in the right pots, and that we make really good infrastructure decisions with that money moving forward,” said Johnson.

He thinks the impact of that will go into next year because it will be seen where the remaining 1.2 billion dollars of that money gets placed. Of course it’s impossible to meet every need.

“I think one of the big impacts in things I’ve seen during 2021 was mental health – problems with kids in school, problems-mental health with parents. People in their jobs, just the pressure of different things, and that has been a huge impact, trying to figure out where does that come from.”

And then how do they legislatively provide what people need so that those needs can be met. Johnson said that, while we still need to be cautious because of the pandemic, he would like to see, and believes others want to see ‘normal’ come back in 2022.