Yvonne Lee “Bonnie” Boucher Clark, 85, died peacefully in her sleep in North Logan, Utah, on Christmas Eve, 2021. Bonnie leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and care. Born in Murray, Utah, on Leap Day (February 29) in 1936, her parents James and Luzell Cahoon Boucher were both musicians. They shared their talents with Bonnie, who loved to sing and was an accomplished pianist. While in high school in La Mesa, California, Bonnie would discover her acting talent, playing the lead in several plays, and was co-valedictorian of her class. It was also while in high school that Bonnie met the love of her life, Thomas Cecil Clark, a young sailor from Utah who was stationed at a nearby Naval base. After her graduation, they both attended Brigham Young University, and when they weren’t studying, they enjoyed dancing and reading poetry to one another. Bonnie married Tom on June 15, 1955, in the Manti LDS Temple, and they were blessed the following spring by their first child, Julie.

In the first of what would become many cross-country adventures together, Bonnie and Tom, with little Julie and $20 in their pocket, moved to Washington, D.C. where Tom earned a master’s degree in Education at Gallaudet University. Her experience there at Tom’s side sparked Bonnie’s lifelong interest in American Sign Language. Following Tom’s graduation, the family moved to Salem, Oregon, where Tom taught at the Oregon School for the Deaf. While there, the family added three more children: Rebecca, David, and Jenny. Although Bonnie loved much about the lush green atmosphere of Oregon, especially the roses, she was happy that the family was able to move back to her birth state in 1966, when Tom was hired as a professor at Utah State University in Logan. Their next child, Bonnie Jean, was born soon after and was named for her mother. Three years later, she gave birth to their sixth, Tom’s namesake Thomas Houston.

Life with Tom was never boring. Another cross-country adventure was afoot in 1977, when the family (minus the kids already grown) moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for one year so that Tom could complete his doctoral course work. While in Chapel Hill, the Clark family would become complete with the addition of their youngest child, Jonathan. Tom and Bonnie also saw the launch of the next generation: the first of their 16 beloved grandchildren was born that same year.

Bonnie and Tom built a new home in North Logan in 1981 and, with more space and fewer kids at home, she launched a new career, teaching sign language at USU. She also became a student again, completing a bachelor’s degree in Education at Utah State University. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1985. Bonnie was a popular teacher and her experience shaped her work as lead author of the book, Communication in Sign Language: A Series of Lessons for Beginning Signers, which is still in print over 35 years later.

Bonnie and Tom both retired in 1991, but the adventures weren’t over. They traveled abroad, visiting Belgium, Portugal, France, Russia, the UK, and New Zealand. They were called to two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving deaf and hearing-impaired members in Washington, D.C. and Palmira, New York. Although Bonnie’s world changed radically when her beloved Tom passed away in 2010, her faith did not; she would serve her church again on a mission to the LDS Family History Library in Salt Lake City. She went on to enjoy life in Boise, Denver, and Cedar City, before returning to Logan in the spring of 2021. Very happy to be back in her Cache Valley stomping grounds, just days before she passed she cheered on the Aggie basketball team in person. Although she loved “the spot where the sagebrush grows,” she loved her husband even more; her family is consoled that Bonnie and Tom were together again in time for Christmas. Bonnie’s friends and family will remember her fierce card playing, fondness for all things beautiful—be it flowers or fancy dresses—and her kindness to all.

Bonnie will be interred in the Panguitch City Cemetery on January 3, 2022, with a private family graveside service. A memorial to celebrate her life will be planned at a future date when it can be held safely. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

In lieu of flowers, donations to support USU Deaf Education Students can be made to Utah State University, 1590 Old Main Hill, Logan, Utah 84322, or using the secure online giving form: https://www.usu.edu/advancement/clark/