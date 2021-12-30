7 more Utahns lose their lives to COVID-19 & 3,563 new cases found

COVID-19

Since Wednesday 7 more Utahns died of COVID-19. From the start of the pandemic the lives of 3,787 Utahns have been lost to the virus, 2,504 of them during the 2021 calendar year. The COVID death toll in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties is 195.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 3,563 new positive cases of coronavirus Thursday, 140 of those in northern Utah.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 636,992 positive cases in Utah, 35,611 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. More than 34,000 COVID patients in northern Utah are considered “recovered.” Since the outbreak began 1,672 in the Bear River Health District have been hospitalized.

In the past four weeks, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

As of Thursday 436 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID which is six fewer than on Wednesday. Among those currently hospitalized, 175 are in intensive care, three fewer than Wednesday. Since the pandemic began 27,512 Utahns have been hospitalized.

With 14,378 people vaccinated since Wednesday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at almost 1.9 million, about 58 percent of the state’s population. More than 4.5 million doses have been administered.

There are now 97,282 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated — over 65 percent of the district’s population — and more than 207,000 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District. Total population of Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties is 186,818.

15,419 Utahns were tested since Wednesday which means more than 4.2 million people have been tested and almost 7.8 million total tests have been administered the last 21 months. Total tests administered since Wednesday are 28,777.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive has grown to 1,898 a day, the highest reported average since Jan. 19. The latest seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.4 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” stands at 8.4 percent.

Idaho’s latest COVID update indicates 4,161 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 318,458 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,832 total positives in Franklin County, 754 in Bear Lake County and 603 in Oneida County.