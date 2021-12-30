Man arrested for alleged rape on USU campus

LOGAN — A 21-year-old man has been formally arrested on charges of a sexual assault that was reported earlier this year at Utah State University. Nicolas D. Rojas was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Thursday morning.

The arrest was part of a case filed in October. Rojas is accused of raping a woman and later sexually abusing her. The crimes allegedly occurred on the Logan Campus, in October 2019 and then in January 2020.

The alleged victim and suspect were reportedly acquaintances.

According to court records, Rojas has been charged in 1st District Court with rape, a first-degree felony; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. He is scheduled to appear again during a virtual hearing Jan. 10.

Rojas has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He could face up to life in prison, if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

