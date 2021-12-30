Meals, snacks play big role in New Year’s Eve in Utah

U.S. Census officials predict that holiday celebrations of New Year's Eve will ensure that 2021 ends with a bang for the poultry, dairy and hospitality industries throughout the United States.

LOGAN – Christmas is over, but the holiday season continues for most Americans through New Year’s Day.

Research by officials of the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that more than 9o percent of American adults plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve in some way.

In most U.S. locations, that celebration will involve consuming alcohol. Here in Utah, with a o.05 blood alcohol limit for drivers and the predominant religion advocating total abstinence from intoxicants, New Year’s revelers are more likely to celebrate with a hearty meal than binge drinking.

That means the year typically ends with a bang for Utahns employed in the food processing and hospitality industries.

Holiday menus for celebrating Americans often often include pork (e.g. ham) and poultry (turkey, chicken and duck), according to Census statistician Lynda Lee and communication specialist Derick C. Moore.

In 2021, per capita meat consumption in the U.S. was projected at 225 pounds, including 51.6 pounds of pork and 15.7 pounds of turkey, much of which are consumed during the holiday season.

The most recent data available from the Annual Survey Manufactures (ASM) research conducted by the Census Bureau indicates that there are more than 225,000 employees in the national poultry (turkey, chicken and duck) processing industry, with an annual payroll of $8.1 billion. The market value of annual shipments of poultry (frozen, canned, cooked or fresh) usually exceeds $65 billion.

The Census also reports that the dairy industry is an important part of U.S. holiday food chain, with nearly 150,000 employees nationwide and annual shipments valued at more than $122 billion.

About 75 percent of those employees were production workers who spent more than 225 million hours manufacturing dairy products.

The Department of Workforce Services reports that the Utah’s slice of the national poultry and dairy industry sectors is more than 6,000 workers employed on more than 500 farms and in factories with a total annual payroll exceeding $225 million.

Restaurants and other eating establishments are lifesavers for New Year’s Eve revelers who prefer to avoid the fuss associated with holiday entertaining at home.

Even with the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hospitality industry, the Census reports that there are more than 500,000 restaurants and other eating places still open for business in America, employing more than 11 million chefs and service staff.

Here in Utah, holiday revelers can choose between more than 6,000 surviving restaurants, night spots and clubs in which to celebrate New Year’s Eve – if they can get a reservation.

Workforce Services researchers say these establishments employ more than 110,000 Utahns.

Happy New Year!