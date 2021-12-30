New procedures implemented as COVID cases spike at Provo MTC

Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have implemented new health procedures at the Missionary Training Center (MTC) in Provo. The policies were announced Thursday after 91 of 588 missionaries tested positive.

Church spokesman Sam Penrod said that since the Provo MTC resumed in-person training in June, precautions and COVID protocols have helped to keep any COVID cases to a minimum. Those precautions included requiring all missionaries to be fully vaccinated before arrival and available testing of those training in the MTC.

However, after several missionaries tested positive earlier this week, all 588 missionaries in the MTC were tested and a total of 91 tested positive. Of the missionaries who tested positive, few have reported being symptomatic or feeling ill.

Since the MTC continues to operate at a reduced capacity, there are ample facilities to isolate those who are negative and quarantine those who are positive.

Penrod explained that additional protocols are now in place involving procedures in the cafeteria and gymnasium. Face coverings will be worn indoors during all classes, meetings, and devotionals. Missionaries will not travel to their assigned missions unless they are negative for COVID or have completed all necessary quarantine periods. New arriving missionaries will be required to have a negative COVID test when they report on Wednesdays.

The new policies came a day after the Utah Department of Health reported a spike in cases throughout the state. Officials attributed the increase to both the omicron variant and recent holiday gatherings.

