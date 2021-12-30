Pickleville digital miniseries lives up to comedic reputation

(From Left) Pickleville Playhouse veteran performers Slater Ashenhurst, Jordan Todd Brown and Kenzie Davis star in the digital mini-series 'Stand Off' now accessible online.

GARDEN CITY – Everybody knows that the members of the Davis family of the Pickleville Playhouse here are experts at staging original musical comedy plays. But recently they have branched out into digital miniseries productions with equal success.

In December of 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Davis family and their veteran cast of performers posted a 12-part miniseries entitled The Christmas Caper on the playhouse’s website in lieu of their usual live holiday touring show.

This year, the digital miniseries Stand Off is an addition to the Davis clan’s regular season schedule that can be viewed online during the holidays and for months to come.

Stand Off is full of surprises for the loyal fans of Pickleville productions. The show was announced just before Christmas with no advance publicity. Another surprise is that there is a new Bard in town.

TJ Davis normally scripts the original summer musical melodramas at Pickleville Playhouse as well as the troupe’s touring holiday musical comedy.

The clan’s most recent Christmas show – Once Upon a North Pole Christmas – was by far TJ Davis’ most successful Pickleville holiday production to date, with multiple sold-out performances staged in both Logan and Salt Lake City.

But Stand Off was instead penned by Pickleville veteran performer Jordan Todd Brown. The Davis family promised that Stand Off would nevertheless be an outrageously funny finale to their 2021 season and Brown’s three-episode digital production absolutely lived-up to that hype.

Given its brevity, you’d think that Brown would be in a hurry to get to the point of Stand Off. In reality, however, while the miniseries doesn’t have much of a point, Brown’s characters have a hilariously good time trying find one.

Some of those characters are very familiar to fanatic Pickleville audience members.

As usual, Brown himself plays Big Guns Bo Garrett, a diminutive desperado who was memorably featured in the summer of 2019 production of the melodrama Shootout at Shadow Mountain and The Christmas Caper in 2020.

The equally well-known Slater Ashenhurst appears in a couple hysterical cameos as Garrett’s duplicitous sidekick, Jacques Javert.

Fresh from two winning roles in Once Upon a North Pole Christmas, the lovely Kenzie Davis amusingly reprises the bumbling witch Gratilda in Stand-Off.

Rounding out the cast are Nathan Kremin as the dim-witted accomplice Mr. Grimm and Cory P. Wells as avenging U.S. Marshall Thadeus J. Longarm.

All I can say honestly about the plot of Stand Off – what there is of it – is that the miniseries is more interested in hysterically lampooning social media quirks and political correctness than exploring its own storyline.

But who cares?

Stand Off is sponsored by Fat Boy Ice Cream and Murdock Chevrolet. It’s fun to try to count how many times the cast members cleverly (and shamelessly) plug those sponsors.

Pickleville fans will have unlimited access to the original comedy mini-series through March of 2022 after subscribing to the show at https://www.happymustache.com/?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_id=christmas2021&utm_content=20211222email

The Davis clan is also offering a $10 discount off the already bargain basement subscription price for Stand Off by texting “Stand Off 2021” to TJ Davis at 435-291-5061