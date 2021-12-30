Sardine Canyon crash sends two people to the hospital and snarls traffic

Three vehicle crash in Sardine Canyon, US-89/91, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 (Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol)

LOGAN — A three vehicle crash in Sardine Canyon, US-89/91, sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries and snarled traffic for several hours. The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, near the Dry Lake area.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a semi-truck was travelling southbound and beginning the climb toward the summit. Strong winds were blowing across the roadway at the time, causing the truck to jackknife, blocking both southbound lanes and the median.

“A woman driving a Nissan Pathfinder told troopers she didn’t slow down enough,” said Brenchley. “She couldn’t see until it was too and she just wedged right underneath the semi-trailer.”

There were three occupants inside the Pathfinder. The 53-year-old driver from Hyrum suffered a severe head laceration and leg injuries. A 20-year-old male passenger sustained a broken arm and a 22-year-old female passenger was uninjured.

Brenchley explained that the driver of the Pathfinder was trapped under the dashboard and steering column. She had to be extricated by firefighters.

“They had to cut the passenger side door off and some of the pillar by the windshield to get to her. They also had to cut into the driver’s side.”

The three occupants were treated by paramedics and transported to Logan Regional Hospital. All of them were conscious, alert and breathing.

The 57-year-old driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

A third vehicle had swerved to avoid the semi and went into a snowbank. None of the occupants were injured.

Brenchley said, troopers are seeing an increase in motorists who are driving too fast for the conditions during winter storms. Drivers are also failing to pay attention to their surroundings.

“Definitely pay attention to the weather, to the signboards and turn all of your lights on. If it gets to be really windy and starts to whiteout, turn your hazard lights on and slow down. You don’t want to come to a complete stop or go so incredibly slow that you are going to get rear-ended, but you also want to be able to go slow enough that you are able to stop as soon as you see something ahead of you.”

The accident closed southbound traffic for several hours while emergency crews cleared the accident. The traffic jam also caused several other slide offs.

will@cvradio.com