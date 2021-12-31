COWBOY POETRY: New Year’s Eve Challenge

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

My wife gave me a challenge, one night on New Year’s Eve, to welcome in

another year. I must have been naïve.

I’m usually in the sack same time as chickens hit their light. So, for me to stay up

extra late was really going to bite.

I hoped to stay awake by drinking Coconut Red Bull and munching down on

smokie links. I could eat a belly full.

My wife bought cheese and crackers and she made her onion dip. Was I ready for

the evening? This one I’d like to skip.

The kitchen clock chimed 8 pm with four more hours to go. My eyes were getting

sleepy. Staying awake was touch and go.

At nine o’clock I ate the smokies, crackers and the cheese. Then tanked down all

my Red Bull. Sleep was putting on the squeeze.

This time of night I usually watched the back of my eyelids. I realized this

challenge was for crazy, younger kids.

At eleven sharp I closed my eyes to get a wink or two. It seems those winks

turned out to be a little more than few.

I thought I heard my wife say, “Hon it’s almost twelve o’clock.” By then I didn’t

give a hoot. I was sleeping like a rock.

When I woke and looked around the room, I’d somehow climbed in bed. And

then I heard my wife exclaim, “Good morning sleepy head.”

How does a husband live it down? A wife just seems to know. She’d warned me

not to close my eyes. Now she’s saying, “Told you so.”

Will I ever stop accepting a challenge from my wife? I know I should resist. It

seems to always cause me strife.

So next year when it’s New Year’s Eve, sleep won’t be such a shock. I won’t be

celebrating. I’ll be in bed at eight o’clock.