COWBOY POETRY: New Year’s Eve Challenge

My wife gave me a challenge, one night on New Year’s Eve, to welcome in
another year. I must have been naïve.
I’m usually in the sack same time as chickens hit their light. So, for me to stay up
extra late was really going to bite.
I hoped to stay awake by drinking Coconut Red Bull and munching down on
smokie links. I could eat a belly full.
My wife bought cheese and crackers and she made her onion dip. Was I ready for
the evening? This one I’d like to skip.
The kitchen clock chimed 8 pm with four more hours to go. My eyes were getting
sleepy. Staying awake was touch and go.
At nine o’clock I ate the smokies, crackers and the cheese. Then tanked down all
my Red Bull. Sleep was putting on the squeeze.
This time of night I usually watched the back of my eyelids. I realized this
challenge was for crazy, younger kids.
At eleven sharp I closed my eyes to get a wink or two. It seems those winks
turned out to be a little more than few.
I thought I heard my wife say, “Hon it’s almost twelve o’clock.” By then I didn’t
give a hoot. I was sleeping like a rock.
When I woke and looked around the room, I’d somehow climbed in bed. And
then I heard my wife exclaim, “Good morning sleepy head.”
How does a husband live it down? A wife just seems to know. She’d warned me
not to close my eyes. Now she’s saying, “Told you so.”
Will I ever stop accepting a challenge from my wife? I know I should resist. It
seems to always cause me strife.
So next year when it’s New Year’s Eve, sleep won’t be such a shock. I won’t be
celebrating. I’ll be in bed at eight o’clock.