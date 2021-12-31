COWBOY POETRY: New Year’s Eve Challenge

Written by Bryce Angell
December 31, 2021
Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

My wife gave me a challenge, one night on New Year’s Eve, to welcome in
another year. I must have been naïve.

I’m usually in the sack same time as chickens hit their light. So, for me to stay up
extra late was really going to bite.

I hoped to stay awake by drinking Coconut Red Bull and munching down on
smokie links. I could eat a belly full.

My wife bought cheese and crackers and she made her onion dip. Was I ready for
the evening? This one I’d like to skip.

The kitchen clock chimed 8 pm with four more hours to go. My eyes were getting
sleepy. Staying awake was touch and go.

At nine o’clock I ate the smokies, crackers and the cheese. Then tanked down all
my Red Bull. Sleep was putting on the squeeze.

This time of night I usually watched the back of my eyelids. I realized this
challenge was for crazy, younger kids.

At eleven sharp I closed my eyes to get a wink or two. It seems those winks
turned out to be a little more than few.

I thought I heard my wife say, “Hon it’s almost twelve o’clock.” By then I didn’t
give a hoot. I was sleeping like a rock.

When I woke and looked around the room, I’d somehow climbed in bed. And
then I heard my wife exclaim, “Good morning sleepy head.”

How does a husband live it down? A wife just seems to know. She’d warned me
not to close my eyes. Now she’s saying, “Told you so.”

Will I ever stop accepting a challenge from my wife? I know I should resist. It
seems to always cause me strife.

So next year when it’s New Year’s Eve, sleep won’t be such a shock. I won’t be
celebrating. I’ll be in bed at eight o’clock.

